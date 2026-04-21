First Hualong One nuclear power unit in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area starts power generation

Xinhua) 10:43, April 21, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows a view of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows the steam turbine generator of Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows a view of Unit 1 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows a view of Unit 1 (below) and Unit 2 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows a view of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows a view of Unit 1 (L) and Unit 2 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power projectin Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2026 shows a view of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 19, 2026 shows a view of Unit 1 (R) and Unit 2 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Taipingling nuclear power project in Huidong County, Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area -- Unit 1 of CGN Taipingling nuclear power project, commenced power generation on Monday, officially entering commercial operation.

The project plans to construct six Hualong One nuclear units in three phases. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)