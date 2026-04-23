Remains of 12 Chinese martyrs from Korean War buried in homeland

Xinhua) 15:22, April 23, 2026

A burial ceremony for the remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs is held at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted by honor guards during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han He)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han He)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards march into position during a burial ceremony for the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han He)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

People pay tribute to martyrs at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards fire a gun salute during a burial ceremony for the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han He)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han He)

Honor guards line up during a burial ceremony for the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards arrange caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Han He)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Honor guards escort caskets containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs during a burial ceremony at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 23, 2026. The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Thursday here.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)