China backs diplomatic efforts for lasting U.S.-Iran ceasefire: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China supports relevant parties in continuing the political and diplomatic effort to resolve dispute with the aim of realizing a full and lasting ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and keeping the Middle East and the Gulf region peaceful and stable, said Guo Jiakun, a foreign ministry spokesperson, on Wednesday.
Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump announced to extend the ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday night, on some conditions.
"The current situation is at a critical stage of whether the conflict could end or not. The pressing priority is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting," Guo said.
He added that China stands ready to act in the spirit of the four-point proposition and work with the international community to play an active and constructive role to this end.
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