China backs diplomatic efforts for lasting U.S.-Iran ceasefire: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:30, April 22, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China supports relevant parties in continuing the political and diplomatic effort to resolve dispute with the aim of realizing a full and lasting ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and keeping the Middle East and the Gulf region peaceful and stable, said Guo Jiakun, a foreign ministry spokesperson, on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump announced to extend the ceasefire, which is set to expire on Wednesday night, on some conditions.

"The current situation is at a critical stage of whether the conflict could end or not. The pressing priority is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting," Guo said.

He added that China stands ready to act in the spirit of the four-point proposition and work with the international community to play an active and constructive role to this end.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)