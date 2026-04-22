UN voices hope for U.S.-Iran talks resumption

Xinhua) 13:52, April 22, 2026

This photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows a street view in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations hopes for the resumption of talks between the United States and Iran and the extension of the current ceasefire, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

"Our firm hope is that the dialogue between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will resume, that the ceasefire will be extended, and that diplomacy will be fully enacted," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres and his personal envoy for the Middle East conflict and its consequences, Jean Arnault, continue to engage in various communications, Dujarric said at a daily press briefing.

The two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire will expire on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)