Table for talks set as world awaits U.S., Iran meet halfway in Islamabad

Xinhua) 10:54, April 21, 2026

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has readied its capital and intensified diplomatic efforts for the expected renewed U.S.-Iran talks, despite the next round of the high-stakes negotiation still hanging in the air.

NEGOTIATING TABLE SET

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday that preparations for the second phase of talks in Islamabad have been completed, said the interior ministry.

According to a statement, the minister met with the ambassador to discuss arrangements for the second round of talks, saying that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for visiting foreign delegations.

Some 20,000 police personnel, supported by hundreds of elite commandos, including snipers, have been deployed on security duty across Islamabad and the neighboring garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to police sources.

Additional Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin Force and Quick Response Unit teams have also been placed on alert, while Safe City cameras and rooftop snipers are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance.

Similar arrangements were made before the first round of peace talks between the United States and Iran aimed at easing recent hostilities in the Middle East.

Security officials said a batch of advance teams from the United States, including security personnel, have arrived to coordinate arrangements for the expected talks.

Major hotels, including the Serena Hotel and Marriott Hotel, have asked guests to vacate after the government requisitioned the properties for the talks, while hostels and guest houses in the capital were directed to close until further notice.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday, stressing the need for continued dialogue and early engagement to resolve pending issues through diplomatic channels and promote regional peace.

It was the second contact between the two foreign ministers in less than 24 hours, highlighting Pakistan's active mediation role as tensions continue to shape prospects for a broader U.S.-Iran understanding.

NEGOTIATORS PENDING

However, by the time of filing this report, it's still not certain whether and when the two sides can meet again in Islamabad.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that an agreement with Iran could be signed "tonight" in Pakistan's capital, while U.S. media later reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and the American delegation will travel to Islamabad on Tuesday.

Iran struck a cautious tone. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran currently had no plan for a second round of talks, accusing Washington of failing to show seriousness since the April 8 ceasefire.

He cited what he called broken promises, the U.S. "naval blockade" in the Strait of Hormuz, the seizure of an Iranian commercial vessel, and disagreements over whether the Lebanon truce was part of the ceasefire arrangement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also took a defiant stance, saying on social media that Iranians "do not submit to force" and accusing Washington of sending contradictory signals while seeking Tehran's surrender.

The current two-week ceasefire is due to expire on Wednesday, and Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would extend it without a deal, adding that the Strait of Hormuz would remain blocked until an agreement is finalized.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, reportedly told Trump that the blockade of Iranian ports would remain a major obstacle to meaningful diplomatic progress.

Iran has also indicated it may consider charging tolls for vessels passing through the strait, raising concern among Gulf states and international shipping companies.

Despite the uncertainty, analysts remained cautiously optimistic about the prospects of talks in Islamabad. Defense analyst and retired Air Commodore Khalid Chishti said neither side appeared interested in restarting the war despite the ongoing brinkmanship, as both Washington and Tehran were under growing pressure to find a face-saving resolution.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)