Trump's approval rating slides to new low amid economic woes, Iran war

Xinhua) 16:08, April 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the economy is emerging as a significant political liability, with a series of recent polls showing declining approval amid persistent inflation, high gas prices and the economic fallout from the Iran war.

A new Associated Press-NORC poll found Trump's approval rating at 33 percent, down from 38 percent in March and marking a new low in his second term. A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll survey, conducted over six days, reported that only 36 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.

Other polling averages place his support in the mid- to high-30s, while CNN's aggregate "Poll of Polls" shows an average disapproval rating of 62 percent.

Analysts say the erosion reflects broad dissatisfaction with both domestic and foreign policy. Roughly two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran war, a figure nearly matching public frustration over inflation.

The conflict has also alienated some former supporters, including veterans who had backed him for his earlier promises to avoid foreign wars.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)