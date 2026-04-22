China's homegrown quantum computer gains AI capabilities

Xinhua) 08:50, April 22, 2026

A visitor takes photos of an Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer model at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's third-generation independent superconducting quantum computer, "Origin Wukong," has been initially equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) computing capabilities, marking a major step forward from "usable" to "user-friendly" for China's homegrown quantum computing power, Science and Technology Daily reported on Tuesday.

The breakthrough, announced by the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Quantum Computing Chips in east China, enables China's own quantum computing power to systematically integrate into the AI application ecosystem for the first time.

"The fusion of quantum computing and AI is an important direction for the next generation of computing revolution. Their complementarity provides a new path to break through traditional computing power bottlenecks and technological limitations," said Guo Guoping, director of the lab.

To facilitate this integration, the research team launched several quantum AI tools, including the Origin Brain quantum knowledge large model and the QPanda3 Runtime MCP service.

Origin Brain is specifically designed to serve quantum computing researchers, educators and developers, providing efficient and accurate intelligent knowledge services that lower the barriers to learning and research in the quantum field. Meanwhile, the QPanda3 Runtime MCP allows users to submit tasks through natural dialogue, enabling quantum computing power to be "available on demand" and significantly improving the ease of use of quantum computers, according to the report.

The 72-qubit Origin Wukong is a programmable and deliverable superconducting quantum computer. It has provided quantum computing services to over 47 million visits from 163 countries and regions worldwide since its launch in January 2024.

Looking ahead, the research team is exploring quantum-AI hybrid algorithms for sectors such as electric power, finance and industry, aiming to provide more precise and efficient support for industry decision-making, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)