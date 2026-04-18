China-Sierra Leone medical cooperation saves Guinean heart patient

Xinhua) 11:31, April 18, 2026

FREETOWN, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A Guinean patient who traveled to Sierra Leone for specialized cardiac treatment has made a remarkable recovery following intervention by the 27th batch of the Chinese medical team at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital, highlighting the growing impact of international medical cooperation.

Mohamed Bal, the 56-year-old patient from neighbouring Guinea, had suffered from a life-threatening and undiagnosed heart condition for four years. Despite seeking treatment at multiple hospitals in different countries, his condition continued to deteriorate, leaving him unable to walk or lie flat.

After learning about the China-aided cardiac care unit (CCU) in Sierra Leone, Bal decided to travel to Freetown for medical assistance, overcoming language challenges as a French-only speaker.

Upon arrival, doctors reported that his condition was critical, with blood pressure recorded at 74/50 mmHg and an ejection fraction of just 30 percent, indicating severe heart failure.

Led by members of the medical team Sheng Jie and Zhou Cheng, the doctors quickly conducted comprehensive examinations and diagnosed Bal with mitral stenosis combined with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Following intensive treatment in the CCU, his condition improved significantly. Hospital sources confirmed that Bal has regained mobility and is now able to carry out normal activities and is expected to be discharged on Saturday after completing his treatment.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese medical team, Bal said he plans to return to Guinea for follow-up consultations.

Dauda Sesay, CCU doctor-in-charge at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital, said the case demonstrates the effectiveness of China-Sierra Leone health cooperation and the increasing role of the hospital as a regional center for specialized care.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)