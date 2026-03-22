China releases global high-quality journal list for medicine, life sciences

Xinhua) 09:05, March 22, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday published a high-quality journal list in the fields of medicine and life sciences, independently compiled by domestic institutions, offering a Chinese perspective on global academic journal evaluation and helping to enhance the country's academic influence.

The journal list was jointly released by Dongbi Technology Data Co., Ltd., in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

A total of 4,027 medical journals and 3,064 life sciences journals were chosen to feature on the list. This list is intended to serve as a reference for researchers in selecting journals for submission, for academic institutions in research assessment, and for research management authorities in optimizing journal tiering systems.

The list was iteratively generated based on global citation big data from 2023 to 2025, starting with a set of authoritative seed journals. The journals are categorized into four tiers, forming a pyramidal structure: Tier A represents top-tier journals, Tiers B and C constitute the academic core, while Tier D encompasses emerging and specialized fields.

Qiu Xiaochun, deputy director of the medical committee of the Library Society of China, noted that the release of this list marks a significant step forward in establishing an independent voice for research evaluation in China's medical and life sciences fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)