We Are China

Spring farming in full swing across China

Xinhua) 08:24, April 08, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows villagers working in the fields in Shitan Township of Hengdong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A staff member tends rice seedlings at an intelligent seedling factory in Guangshan County of Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 6, 2026. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows a villager plowing rice fields in Shitan Township of Hengdong County in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Farmers cover sweet potato seedlings with mulch film in Gulou District of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, April 7, 2026. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows farmers planting seedlings of early-season rice in a field in Lefutang Town of Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows farmers operating an agricultural machine to plant early-season rice in a field in Lefutang Town of Daoxian County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A farmer ventilates greenhouses at a watermelon planting base in Zhongcao Village of Mengzhou, central China's Henan Province, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Bai Shuiping/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)