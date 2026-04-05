Laixi builds comprehensive low-altitude economy industrial chain in China's Shandong

Xinhua) 12:12, April 05, 2026

Staff members debug a drone at an aviation company in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 2, 2026.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A trainee learns how to operate a helicopter in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 2, 2026.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students learn drone maintenance at Qingdao Vocational College of Aeronautical Science and Technology in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 2, 2026.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a view inside an aircraft manufacturing workshop of Wanfeng Auto Holding Group in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows aircraft at Dianbu airport in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member conducts an assembly task at an aircraft manufacturing workshop of Wanfeng Auto Holding Group in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 2, 2026.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows a Diamond DA50 aircraft ready to roll off the production line at an aircraft manufacturing workshop of Wanfeng Auto Holding Group in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province.

An industrial chain for low-altitude economy has been established in Laixi in recent years, covering aircraft research and development, aviation materials processing, precision manufacturing, flight training, air transport services and vocational training.

At present, a number of enterprises engaged in final assembly and the manufacturing of core components, as well as upstream and downstream supporting manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles, have settled in clusters, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)