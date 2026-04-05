Pear trees enter full bloom in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 12:02, April 05, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the blossoms at a pear orchard in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Pear trees at nearly 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of pear orchards in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou have entered full bloom recently, attracting tourists to enjoy the blossoms. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Farmers pollinate pear trees at a pear orchard in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2026. Pear trees at nearly 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of pear orchards in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou have entered full bloom recently, attracting tourists to enjoy the blossoms. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists enjoy the blossoms at a pear orchard in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2026. Pear trees at nearly 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of pear orchards in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou have entered full bloom recently, attracting tourists to enjoy the blossoms. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An opera enthusiast poses for photos at a pear orchard in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2026. Pear trees at nearly 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of pear orchards in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou have entered full bloom recently, attracting tourists to enjoy the blossoms. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows the view of pear orchards in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Pear trees at nearly 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of pear orchards in Chaihudian Town of Tengzhou have entered full bloom recently, attracting tourists to enjoy the blossoms. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)