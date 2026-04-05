China's Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway enters track-laying phase

Xinhua) 11:38, April 05, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows a construction site of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway during its track-laying phase in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway entered the track-laying phase on Friday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway stretches 251 kilometers from Chongqing East Railway Station to Wanzhou North Railway Station. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers carry out track-laying operations along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. The construction of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway entered the track-laying phase on Friday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway stretches 251 kilometers from Chongqing East Railway Station to Wanzhou North Railway Station. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows a construction site of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway during its track-laying phase in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway entered the track-laying phase on Friday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway stretches 251 kilometers from Chongqing East Railway Station to Wanzhou North Railway Station. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker carries out track-laying operations along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. The construction of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway entered the track-laying phase on Friday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway stretches 251 kilometers from Chongqing East Railway Station to Wanzhou North Railway Station. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers carry out track-laying operations along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. The construction of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway entered the track-laying phase on Friday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway stretches 251 kilometers from Chongqing East Railway Station to Wanzhou North Railway Station. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers carry out track-laying operations along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 3, 2026. The construction of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway entered the track-laying phase on Friday. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the high-speed railway stretches 251 kilometers from Chongqing East Railway Station to Wanzhou North Railway Station. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)