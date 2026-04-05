China provides emergency food aid to Togo

Xinhua) 11:21, April 05, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to Togo Wang Min (3rd L) and Afo Salifou Ousmane (3rd R), secretary-general of Togo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, attend a handover ceremony for China's emergency food aid to Togo in Lome, the capital of Togo, on April 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

A handover ceremony for China's emergency food aid to Togo was held on Thursday in Lome, the capital of Togo.

Afou Salifou Ousmane, secretary-general of Togo's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, and Wang Min, Chinese ambassador to Togo, attended the event.

Speaking on behalf of the Togolese government, Ousmane expressed sincere gratitude for China's valuable support.

He noted that at a time when Togo continues to face challenges to its food security, the food assistance provided by China has effectively alleviated shortages among the most vulnerable groups.

From infrastructure development to sectors such as health and agriculture, China has become an important strategic partner in helping Togo achieve its development priorities, he added.

For her part, Wang said the emergency food aid project is among the first outcomes of efforts by China and Togo to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The food supplies carry the profound friendship of the Chinese people and represent concrete measures by China to support Togo in improving livelihoods and addressing food security challenges, as well as a vivid example of China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind, she added.

According to available information, the first batch of supplies under the project was delivered in the first half of 2025, while the second batch arrived in Togo in February this year, marking the completion of all deliveries under the project.

This photo taken on April 2, 2026 shows China-aided rice at a handover ceremony for China's emergency food aid to Togo in Lome, the capital of Togo. (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)