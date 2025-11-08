Togo receives solar power generation units from China
LOME, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Togo on Thursday received 3,900 sets of photovoltaic power generation systems provided by China under the "Africa Solar Belt" project.
Chinese Ambassador to Togo Wang Min and Togo's Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy Responsible for Energy and Mines Robert Koffi Messan Eklo attended the handover ceremony and signed the certificate of delivery.
The project is within the South-South cooperation framework on climate change.
In her remarks, Wang said that China, guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, firmly supports African countries in building a cleaner, more beautiful, and sustainable homeland.
The photovoltaic power generation systems aim to help address electricity shortages and promote Togo's energy diversification, she said.
China will continue to advance high-level opening up and share development opportunities with the world, Wang said.
Eklo, for his part, spoke highly of China's governance philosophy and development model, describing the "Africa Solar Belt" project as another vivid example of the pragmatic cooperation and profound friendship between Togo and China.
He expressed confidence that Togo-China cooperation will yield even more fruitful results in the future.
