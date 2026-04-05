Chinese scientists inject AI power to advance understanding on snow cover

Xinhua) 11:14, April 05, 2026

Chinese scientists have injected artificial intelligence (AI) power into AI-driven snow monitoring research by establishing a large-scale, standardized dataset for nationwide fractional snow cover (FSC), according to its developer.

The dataset, named ChinaAI-FSC, has established systematized construction procedures and scientific evaluation standards. Through multi-source data fusion, strict quality control and standardized organization, a high-quality, reusable and AI-ready sample dataset is formed, said the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources (NIEER) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

FSC is a fundamental indicator for monitoring snowpack dynamics, providing a continuous measure of snow extent that goes beyond simple binary classifications between snow and no-snow.

"From a scientific perspective, FSC is a key variable linking snow dynamics with energy and water exchanges at the land-atmosphere interface. It plays an important role in hydrological forecasting, water resource management and climate change monitoring," said Hou Jinliang, an associate researcher at the NIEER.

Hou added that in FSC remote sensing retrieval, traditional methods struggle to capture the complex nonlinear relationships among spectra, terrain and vegetation, leading to comparatively large errors in forested areas, complex terrain and mixed-pixel conditions.

AI methods, however, can automatically learn high-dimensional nonlinear mappings and integrate spatial contextual information to characterize snow distribution patterns, thereby demonstrating greater adaptability and stability in complex environments. "More importantly, supported by AI-ready standardized datasets like ChinaAI-FSC, AI models can achieve cross-regional transfer and reproducible modeling," Huang said.

The research team at the NIEER used multi-source satellite remote sensing data, along with multi-dimensional environmental factors, to establish the ChinaAI-FSC dataset.

ChinaAI-FSC has established systematized construction procedures and scientific evaluation standards. Through multi-source data fusion, strict quality control and standardized organization, this approach forms a high-quality, reusable and AI-ready sample library, Hou noted.

The dataset contains 47,728 high-quality samples, covering all of China's land area, as well as three major stable snow-covered regions. A total of 20 feature variables were extracted, including topographic attributes, forest and land cover information, and geolocation factors, to enable both point-scale and tile-scale spatial AI modeling.

The establishment of the ChinaAI-FSC dataset provides a high-quality data foundation for AI-driven, large-scale and long-term snow cover monitoring, and promotes the reproducibility and interoperability of related algorithms, according to the study.

"Snow cover information is crucial for water resource management. It is widely used in snowmelt runoff prediction, reservoir operation and drought assessment, playing an irreplaceable role in flood early warning, snow disaster risk prevention and control, agricultural spring irrigation and ecological protection. It is important for ensuring regional water security and improving disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities," Hou said.

"Therefore, our newly-established ChinaAI-FSC dataset is expected to significantly improve the accuracy and generalization capability of snow cover estimation under complex surface conditions," he added.

The study results have been published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)