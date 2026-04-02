AI-driven "One Person Company" sparks new entrepreneurial boom

Xinhua) 15:15, April 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), "One Person Companies" (OPCs) have seen explosive growth across China in early 2026. By leveraging AI tools to handle everything from research and development to marketing, these lean startups are injecting fresh vitality into the digital economy and reshaping the country's entrepreneurial map.

THE RISE OF "SOLO ARMIES"

Following the 2026 Spring Festival, Zheng Haifeng established a digital culture and creative content company in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. "The OPC model, centered on 'one person plus AI,' is becoming a new frontier where the digital economy meets innovation," Zheng said.

A veteran in science and technology education, Zheng pivoted to the AI-generated drama sector in late 2025. Her company is part of a broader trend: an OPC is a business in which an individual uses AI to complete the entire commercial loop independently, effectively acting as a "one-person army."

According to a nationwide OPC development research report released in March, the sector is growing rapidly. These companies are concentrated in the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions, as well as emerging industrial cities in central and western China. The founders are predominantly from generations born in the 1990s and 2000s.

Liu Yiming, an associate professor at Shandong University's School of Economics, noted that the surge is a result of converging technology, policy, and market factors. "Tools like large AI models, Software as a Service (SaaS) systems, and cloud services allow one person to handle design, programming, and marketing tasks that previously required an entire team," Liu said.

Furthermore, the revised Company Law, which took effect on July 1, 2024, has simplified registration and lowered capital requirements, making it much easier for individuals to start a business.

REDEFINING EFFICIENCY

Compared to traditional enterprises, OPCs are characterized by extremely light organizational structures and low operating costs.

In Suzhou, a major industrial powerhouse in the Yangtze River Delta, leading smart home appliance manufacturer Dreame Technology has successfully incubated its OPC business unit. The average setup time for the unit is 12 days, far outstripping the preparation cycle of traditional firms.

Kang Jianfeng, 49, who founded Jinan Quanfeng Information Technology Co., Ltd. in 2025, believes the core advantage lies in agility. "As AI iterates, digital and virtual employees are becoming smarter," Kang said. "This allows us to quickly seize new opportunities in AI agent applications."

Data shows that 92 percent of highly profitable OPCs deeply integrate AI tools, significantly reducing overhead. Li Mahui, who runs an OPC focused on sports equipment design and sales in Jinan, operates with a core team of five people.

By leveraging AI and operating from an industrial park in Jinan's central business district, his company achieved a turnover of 7 million yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. dollars) in 2025, with minimal rent and labor costs.

"Without AI tools, it would have been very difficult for someone like me -- starting with no industrial background -- to succeed," Li noted.

POLICY SUPPORT AND LOCAL HUBS

As the trend gains momentum, local governments are racing to establish OPC communities and support centers.

Guangdong Province recently launched an action plan to foster AI-based OPCs, aiming to build 10 leading ecological communities this year and 100 by 2028. Meanwhile, Qingdao has introduced its first batch of policies, including "computing power vouchers," talent subsidies, and startup loans to create a "move-in ready" environment for solo entrepreneurs.

Liu believes the concentration of OPCs brings a "full-scale development dividend" to cities. "Economically, they fill gaps in niche markets that traditional firms overlook. From an innovation standpoint, they act as 'micro-cells' that stimulate a city's creative atmosphere and attract young talent," Liu said.

"By competing for these 'one-person companies,' cities are essentially competing for the next wave of innovation momentum and talent resources," Liu added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)