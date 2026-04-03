China's scientific, technological innovation remains committed to openness, cooperation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:41, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's scientific and technological innovation remains committed to openness and cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The National Innovation Index Report 2025 shows China has climbed to 9th place in the global innovation rankings and become the fastest-improving country in global innovation over the past decade. In response to a relevant query at a regular press briefing, spokesperson Mao Ning said the Chinese government has always placed scientific and technological innovation at the core of the country's overall development.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China has achieved a series of landmark original achievements in fields such as new energy vehicles, large-scale AI model, quantum technology and biology, said Mao, adding these achievements have strongly promoted high-quality development and enabled China to become a major pillar in global innovation.

Noting that just last week, China announced the opening of ten major scientific research infrastructure facilities to countries around the world, including the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe, Mao said this move aims to transform China's independently developed national heavyweights into public goods that benefit the entire world.

China's concrete actions demonstrate that the true value of scientific and technological innovation lies not in monopolizing advantages, but in enabling more people to enjoy the convenience brought by technological progress, said the spokesperson.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will unswervingly advance high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, steer the development of new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation, strengthen original innovation, accelerate industrial transformation, actively promote opening-up and cooperation, and advance common global development through technological inclusiveness, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)