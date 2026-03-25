China steps up efforts to strengthen rural water supply

Xinhua) 10:28, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular focused on improving the operation and maintenance of water supply systems in its rural areas, outlining key tasks to establish a standardized system spanning the entire supply chain from water sources to household taps.

The circular, jointly issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and five other government departments, sets out priorities including ensuring water quantity and quality, strengthening emergency supply capacity, and advancing pricing reform.

Authorities will also intensify efforts to improve supply reliability and water quality, particularly in less-developed areas and where there are weak links in rural systems.

The circular further stresses the need for steady progress in pricing reform while ensuring public welfare and safeguarding livelihoods.

It urges diversified funding for operation and maintenance, encouraging private capital to participate through integrated investment, construction and management models, with government funds playing a guiding role.

China has seen improvements in rural water supply over the years. By the end of 2025, access to tap water in rural areas had continued to expand, with national rural tap water coverage reaching 96 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)