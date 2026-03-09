Rural teacher brings students' essays to China's two sessions

(People's Daily App) 15:36, March 09, 2026

At this year's two sessions, Liang Libin, a teacher from Tongmu Middle School in Jinxiu Yao autonomous county, Guangxi, arrived at the Great Hall of the People carrying a stack of students'essays. As a deputy to the National People's Congress and a rural educator who has devoted 31 years to her classroom, she hopes every child in the mountains can enjoy fair and high-quality education — because in these exercise books lie the dreams of the children.

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Di Jingyuan, Sun Tianren, Wang Xiangyu, Li Mingzhi and Chuchu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)