China urges immediate ceasefire, end to hostilities regarding war in Iran

Xinhua) 16:34, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday called on relevant parties to bring an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities and return to peace and dialogue as soon as possible, after the U.S. claimed to postpone planned strikes against Iran's power plants for negotiations.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)