China's elderly care subsidy benefits over 1.05 mln disabled individuals

Xinhua) 15:01, March 24, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.05 million seniors in China have benefited from a nationwide subsidy program, which provides consumption vouchers for elderly care services to disabled individuals, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Tuesday.

The program, starting on Jan. 1, 2026, has facilitated the nationwide use of more than three million vouchers, with a total verified value of 2.35 billion yuan (about 341 million U.S. dollars). These vouchers have driven an estimated 11.5 billion yuan in elderly care consumption, according to the ministry.

The vouchers, released monthly in electronic form, can be used to cover a wide range of services, such as meal assistance, bathing assistance, housekeeping assistance, mobility support, emergency aid, medical assistance, rehabilitation nursing, and daytime care.

To expand coverage of the program, the ministry said it will streamline procedures, improve service quality and strengthen oversight during program operations, ensuring more elderly people benefit from the country's development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)