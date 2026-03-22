China's commerce minister meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Xinhua) 10:50, March 22, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday and exchanged views on topics including China-U.S. economic and trade relations, and Apple's business operations and development in China, according to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce.

During their meeting, Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' head-of-state diplomacy, Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams have held six rounds of talks that led to a series of important consensuses, and both sides agreed that a healthy, stable and sustainable China-U.S. economic and trade relationship serves the interests of both countries and is important for the stability and development of the global economy.

Wang said China is committed to building an open world economy, and the country is providing stability and certainty for a turbulent world with its economic development.

Noting that the country is advancing high-standard opening up and focusing on building stable, resilient, green and innovative industrial and supply chains, Wang said China hopes that Apple will keep firm confidence in its development in the country and share the opportunities presented by China's development.

Reaffirming the importance of China, Cook said that China is Apple's most important production base and the primary source of its supply chain.

Cook said that Apple is continuously deepening its innovation cooperation, green development and industrial chain collaboration in China, which is highly aligned with China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), adding that Apple hopes to see the stable development of U.S.-China economic and trade relations, according to the press release.

The company is "very appreciative of the government's incentives that are stimulating consumption in the country and very pleased to participate" in it, Cook said, as showed by a video footage of the meeting released by the ministry.

On Friday, Cook also sat down for a meeting in Beijing with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. During their discussion, held in the form of a Chinese-style afternoon tea, Cook reaffirmed Apple's emphasis on the Chinese market and its investment commitment in the country.

"Continued growth" was the company's new plan for the Chinese market this year, the CEO told reporters.

Cook embarked on his first visit to China this year earlier this month, the latest of his many trips to the country in recent years as a testament to Apple's close ties with the Chinese market.

His Beijing trip followed a visit to Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, earlier this week. The CEO is expected to attend the China Development Forum 2026 scheduled to be held in Beijing on March 22-23.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)