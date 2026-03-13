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Apple to lower commissions on in-app purchases in China

(Xinhua) 10:03, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Apple announced on Friday that it will cut its commissions on in-app purchases that apply to the Chinese mainland from March 15, 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

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