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Apple to lower commissions on in-app purchases in China
(Xinhua) 10:03, March 13, 2026
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Apple announced on Friday that it will cut its commissions on in-app purchases that apply to the Chinese mainland from March 15, 2026.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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