China unveils measures to boost inbound consumption

Xinhua) 10:31, March 22, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have released a package of policy measures aimed at boosting spending by foreign tourists and enhancing exports of tourism services, as part of broader efforts to expand the country's service sector, according to a notice made public on Friday.

The measures, jointly issued by nine government departments including the Ministry of Commerce, outline steps to boost foreign visitor spending in key sectors, including tourism, business activities, sports events, cultural and entertainment activities, health services, and education and training.

Key policies include granting visa-free entry to more countries and improving visa-free transit policies. Efforts will be made to increase the number of departure tax refund stores and offer easier payment methods for foreign visitors to enhance their overall travel experience.

In addition, the measures call for efforts to pilot international medical tourism hubs in eligible regions and encourage local authorities to host more sports events that have a global impact.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)