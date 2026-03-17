From tradition to trend: China-chic reshapes consumption

Xinhua) 08:54, March 17, 2026

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- In the eastern Chinese city of Jiaxing, a tram filled with Chinese cultural elements has made headlines.

Inside the five-carriage tram, passengers are able to purchase modern-style Chinese teas in diverse flavors, from guava and jasmine-apricot peel to sea salt milk tea. During the Chinese New Year in February, passengers could also try on traditional Chinese clothing and enjoy live classical music performances.

This newly launched tram is designed as a moving space where passengers can be surrounded by elegant, immersive Chinese-style design.

"I came especially to experience it," said Ms. Wang, a local resident. "It's such a creative blend of culture and tourism. Truly memorable."

Across China, this fusion of classical aesthetics and modern trends is increasingly woven into everyday life, with cultural elements that were once ceremonial now shaping daily consumption.

Herbal milk teas have become a favorite among young people, toys' garments inspired by intangible cultural heritage are flying off the shelves, and beauty products crafted from traditional recipes are regularly hitting the market as bestsellers. China-chic has emerged as the defining trend of contemporary taste.

The younger generation has become the driving force behind the China-chic consumption wave. Data from the Douyin e-commerce platform show that China's time-honored brands are attracting more young consumers: those born in the 1990s make the most purchases, while the post-2000 generation is seeing the fastest growth in order volume.

At the same time, the spending power of the senior population should not be overlooked. In the first half of 2025, revenue from senior tourism services and cultural entertainment activities rose by 26.2 percent and 20.7 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Bu Xiting from the China Cultural Industry Association noted that the boom in China-chic consumption is not just a reflection of spending power, but also a vivid, tangible expression of China's growing cultural confidence.

This trend is partly driven by recent Chinese films, which have reignited fascination with traditional culture while sparking a wave of related consumer demand.

"Nobody," an animated film inspired by the classic Chinese tale "Journey to the West" has sparked the release of over 800 licensed products since its premiere last summer, generating nearly 2.5 billion yuan (about 362 million U.S. dollars) in retail sales. One collaboration with a major coffee chain proved particularly successful, with sales of the themed drinks exceeding five million cups in just three days.

"Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force," a film steeped in the ancient Yin-Shang culture of Anyang in central China, has turned the city into a bustling destination for tourists eager to experience its history firsthand.

Beyond the home market, some Chinese cultural products are making waves abroad, capturing the imaginations of audiences worldwide.

Games like "Black Myth: Wukong" have become global sensations; "Ne Zha" has become the highest-grossing recent Chinese film overseas; and the collectible toy brand Pop Mart has amassed a devoted international following.

In recent years, China's domestic brands and cultural products have upgraded in quality, shedding the long-standing stereotype of "low-end, cheap" made-in-China goods.

Pop Mart's transformation is a notable example. Starting with household items and general retail, the company once followed a "sell whatever sells" approach. After years of experimentation, it pivoted to collectible toys, focusing on original premium IPs like Molly and Labubu, carving out a unique niche and achieving success with products no one else offered.

With the rise of Chinese cultural brands, their rich cultural value is increasingly translating into economic power. According to a report from iiMedia Research, the China-chic market is expected to surpass 3 trillion yuan by 2028.

To better nurture the cultural foundation of these new consumer trends, supportive policies are being steadily introduced. In January, the State Council rolled out a series of measures to foster new growth points in the culture and tourism sector, including provisions encouraging the creation of products that embody Chinese style and aesthetics.

For Bu, the charm of China-chic products -- whether dominating the domestic market or winning fans overseas -- comes down to one thing: exceptional quality.

"China-chic should set the highest quality standards, embrace technological innovation, and elevate craftsmanship, so as to turn 'Made in China' into 'Created in China,' and transform Chinese products into Chinese brands," Bu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)