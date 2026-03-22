Interview: Hong Kong anti-graft chief says leveraging tech to boost probe efficiency

Xinhua) 09:26, March 22, 2026

HONG KONG, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's anti-corruption body has set up a special task force to harness the Chinese mainland's technological advances to boost investigation efficiency, the city's anti-graft chief said.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has visited technology companies and centers in the Chinese mainland, bringing advanced technologies and experience back to Hong Kong, said Woo Ying-ming, commissioner of the ICAC.

"We've applied technologies to our work, and efficiency improvements over the past year have been much faster than before," Woo said.

He described artificial intelligence (AI) as a "double-edged sword" that could be exploited by outlaws but also serve as a powerful tool for improving governance efficiency. Faced with AI trends, the ICAC has decided to "proactively embrace and harness technology," he said.

Woo noted that the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), unveiled recently, explicitly calls for winning the battle against corruption, highlighting the country's commitment to clean governance.

The ICAC, as the frontline player in Hong Kong's anti-graft efforts, plays a pivotal role in ensuring China's national security, he stressed.

As the country embarks on the new five-year journey, the ICAC will deepen its three-pronged strategy centered on law enforcement, corruption prevention and education, while also striving to contribute to national security and high-quality development, Woo said.

Last year, the ICAC partnered with the United Nations to organize AI and technology training in anti-corruption in Hong Kong, attracting 22 anti-corruption agencies across 16 jurisdictions globally.

"This has not only enhanced international understanding of China's anti-corruption achievements but also augmented the country's voice in the international anti-corruption field," he said.

Looking ahead, Woo said that the ICAC will boost efficiency and foster an integrity-based social environment to safeguard economic development and livelihood improvements of the financial hub.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)