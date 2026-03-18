Hong Kong's GNI up 4.6 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 08:42, March 18, 2026

HONG KONG, March 17 (Xinhua) -- In 2025, Hong Kong's gross national income (GNI) increased by 4.6 percent over a year earlier to 3,666.2 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 467.85 billion U.S. dollars) at current market prices, the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's GNI denotes the total income earned by Hong Kong residents from engaging in various economic activities. Data show that in 2025, Hong Kong's GNI exceeded the local gross domestic product (GDP) of 3,331.8 billion Hong Kong dollars by 334.4 billion Hong Kong dollars.

After netting out the effect of price changes, Hong Kong's GNI increased by 3 percent in real terms in 2025 over 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Hong Kong's GNI rose by 5.1 percent in real terms compared with a year earlier, while GDP in the same period grew by 3.8 percent in real terms. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.83 Hong Kong dollars)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)