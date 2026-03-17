Chinese premier urges solid progress in government work in 2026

Xinhua) 10:18, March 17, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang chairs the 11th plenary meeting of the State Council on March 16, 2026. Li on Monday stressed making solid progress in government work in 2026 and striving to make new contributions to advancing Chinese modernization. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday stressed making solid progress in government work in 2026 and striving to make new contributions to advancing Chinese modernization.

Chairing the 11th plenary meeting of the State Council, Li said that the State Council and government departments must maintain strategic resolve, act more proactively, and take decisive, rapid and effective actions to fully implement the decisions and plans of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with higher standards.

To achieve higher standards, it is necessary to firmly seize the initiative in development, consistently strengthen the foundation for development and enhance economic resilience, and make persistent efforts to deliver solid results and breakthroughs, according to Li.

He underlined the full implementation of key tasks this year and during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), including further building a unified national market, promoting the expansion and upgrading of the service sector, accelerating the development of a new generation of smart manufacturing, advancing major infrastructure networks, further investing in people and improving their well-being, and effectively responding to external shocks and challenges under the new circumstances.

The premier also emphasized the need to conduct thorough education on fostering and practicing a correct understanding of governance performance and to integrate this education with the execution of government duties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)