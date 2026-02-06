We Are China

Chinese premier signs decree to revise, repeal administrative regulations

Xinhua) 09:18, February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree announcing decisions to revise and repeal certain administrative regulations.

The State Council will revise nine regulations, including those concerning urban greening, scenic spots and historic sites, and river management.

Additionally, the State Council will revoke two administrative regulations, including the one on the administration of township coal mines.

The move is expected to promote the transformation of government functions and create a first-rate business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

The decisions will come into effect on March 20, 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)