China's second homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by year end

Xinhua) 08:46, March 17, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on March 14, 2026 shows the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows a view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows an interior view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows a view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows a view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows a view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows an interior view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows an interior view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on March 16, 2026 shows an interior view of the large cruise ship "Adora Flora City" in Shanghai, east China. China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, according to the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock on March 20 for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)