China's second homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by year end

Xinhua) 16:20, February 27, 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's second domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, with the construction of its main structure completed, said the shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), on Friday.

The large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, is scheduled to undock in mid-March for the next test phase of dockside mooring, and sea trials are scheduled for late May, said the shipbuilder.

With a gross tonnage of 141,900 tonnes, the cruise ship represents a further step forward in China's large cruise ship construction capability.

Compared with the country's first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new vessel features a series of design and construction upgrades. According to the company, the ship is 17.4 meters longer, offers expanded public areas and enhanced onboard comfort.

Environmental performance has also been improved. The vessel is equipped with three additional exhaust gas desulfurization systems and five denitrification systems, making it greener and more environmentally friendly during operation.

