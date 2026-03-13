Two Sessions Explainer: How long will it take for robot "butlers" to enter our homes?

People's Daily Online) 10:36, March 13, 2026

From "moving on stage" to "working in factories", the embodied intelligence industry—represented by humanoid robots—has grown rapidly in recent years. By the end of 2025, China was home to more than 140 complete humanoid robot manufacturers, with over 330 models unveiled. The industry has continued to expand, with applications reaching more scenarios.

At the same time, many internet users are curious about when humanoid robots might enter household settings. With that question in mind, reporters from People's Daily Online interviewed deputies to the National People's Congress and members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)