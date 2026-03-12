China unveils mass-produced high-strength carbon fiber

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday unveiled SYT80, a domestically developed T1200-grade ultra-high-strength carbon fiber, marking a major breakthrough in the country's high-performance carbon fiber technology.

This new material has achieved a hundred-tonne-level annual production capacity, making China the first nation to mass-produce this caliber of fiber, according to its developer, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM).

The development demonstrates China's fully independent and controllable capabilities across the entire industrial chain of high-performance carbon fiber, spanning technologies and equipment as well as the transition from laboratory research to mass production, said Zhou Yuxian, chairman of CNBM.

The SYT80 carbon fiber was also globally unveiled at the JEC World composite show in Paris, according to the company.

The fiber's diameter is less than one-tenth that of a human hair, and yet its tensile strength is 10 times that of ordinary steel and its density is only one-quarter of steel's. It can be widely applied in fields such as high-speed rail, commercial aerospace, new energy, humanoid robots, low-altitude economy, medical equipment and sports.

