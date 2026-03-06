Chinese researchers develop advanced flexible material for wearable power generation

March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has developed a highly efficient flexible thermoelectric polymer material, providing critical support for future technologies such as wearable devices, adhesive refrigeration, and Internet of Things sensors, according to a study published Friday in the journal Science.

Thermoelectric materials enable the conversion between thermal and electrical energy, allowing power generation and refrigeration. The entire process requires no fuel and produces no pollution. Statistics show that over 60 percent of the world's energy is lost as waste heat. Reusing the waste heat holds significant potential for energy conservation and emission reduction.

Currently, there are two main types of such materials. Flexible inorganic thermoelectric materials can achieve a thermoelectric figure of merit (ZT value) of 1.4 at room temperature, while organic materials can reach a ZT value of 1.2, with complex preparation processes becoming a bottleneck for practical applications.

The team from the Institute of Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, led by Prof. Zhu Daoben and Prof. Di Chong'an, has developed an irregular hierarchical-porous thermoelectric polymer (IHP-TEP). It achieves a ZT value of 1.64 at 343 kelvin (about 70 degrees Celsius), establishing a new benchmark for flexible thermoelectric materials in this temperature range.

This unique structure of this new material significantly suppresses heat conduction and creates efficient charge-transport channels that are close to those of an ideal model in thermoelectric materials. The IHP-TEP film is also compatible with spray-coating technology, enabling large-area, low-cost manufacturing similar to newspaper printing.

The new material's flexibility allows it to adhere to various curved surfaces, offering broad application prospects in wearable devices and the Internet of Things.

For instance, it offers a power supply solution for sensors deployed in diverse environments. Wherever a temperature difference exists, whether on the human body, a building's exterior or in the field, it can consistently power the sensors.

