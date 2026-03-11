Home>>
U.S. police officer shot in "active shooter incident" in Baltimore
(Xinhua) 10:59, March 11, 2026
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A police officer was shot in an "active shooter incident" in Baltimore, a major city in the U.S. state of Maryland, located some 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Washington, D.C., local authorities said Tuesday.
Baltimore Police Department "is on scene of an Active Shooter Incident in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue. An officer has been shot and transported to Shock Trauma," the department said in a post on social media X.
"A suspect was also shot," it said, urging residents to avoid the surrounding areas.
