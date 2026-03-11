Shots fired at U.S. consulate in Canada's Toronto, no injuries reported

Toronto police work at the scene of a shooting incident in Toronto, Canada, on March 10, 2026. Toronto police said Tuesday they are investigating a shooting incident targeting the U.S. consulate in the largest city in Canada. No injuries were reported, police said, adding that they did not have information on a suspect. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Toronto police said Tuesday they are investigating a shooting incident targeting the U.S. consulate in the largest city in Canada.

Police said in a news release that they responded to reports of gunfire directed at the consulate at 5:29 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene in downtown Toronto, officers found evidence that a firearm had been discharged. No injuries were reported, police said, adding that they did not have information on a suspect.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree called the shooting "absolutely unacceptable," adding that Canada will never tolerate intimidation or violence of any kind.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also condemned the shooting as an "absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation," saying that the government and law enforcement would do "whatever it takes" to prosecute and punish those responsible.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow noted that the incident followed multiple shootings at Toronto-area synagogues earlier this month. She said there is a heavy police presence at both the U.S. and Israeli consulates.

