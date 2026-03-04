Pic story: NPC deputy modernizes ancient Yi embroidery

Xinhua) 08:34, March 04, 2026

Jin Ruirui arranges Yi ethnic costumes featuring handmade embroidery at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026.

Jin Ruirui, president of the county-level Yi embroidery association, has been dedicated to preserving the millennia-old craft while leading local embroiderers toward cultural prosperity and rural revitalization.

With a history of more than 1,300 years, Yi embroidery features exquisite patterns and diverse stitching techniques, serving as an important carrier of ethnic Yi culture.

Over the years, Jin has helped more than 2,000 women find jobs. Through their efforts, the ancient craft has stepped out of the mountains and appeared on fashion week runways in cities such as Milan, New York and Paris. By blending with modern fashion design, it has repeatedly expanded into new markets and reached new audience.

In 2023, Jin was elected a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC). During her tenure, she has put forward proposals on issues such as the protection of Yi embroidery and related industrial development, employment, education, and healthcare.

At this year's "two sessions," Jin will focus on the industrial growth of Yi embroidery, youth mental health and the prevention of juvenile crime. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui (C) dances with locals in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui checks a piece of Yi ethnic costume featuring handmade embroidery at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui (R) talks with an embroiderer at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui promotes Yi ethnic costumes featuring handmade embroidery via livestreaming at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui arranges her headwear at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui poses for a photo in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo shows Jin Ruirui seeking suggestions from local embroiderers at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui introduces Yi ethnic costumes featuring handmade embroidery to a customer at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui files suggestions at her office in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Jin Ruirui seeks suggestions from local embroiderers at her studio in Mouding County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

