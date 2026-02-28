Home>>
Foreigners entering China visa-free up 49.5 pct in 2025
(Xinhua) 13:39, February 28, 2026
German tourists Martha (R) and Sofie taste Tanghulu, a popular Chinese winter snack of crispy sugar-coated hawthorns, at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 30.08 million inbound visits by foreign nationals under visa-free policies in 2025, up 49.5 percent year on year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Openness fuels surge in China's inbound visitors, strengthens people-to-people exchanges
- China's cross-border trips hit 697 mln in 2025, setting record high
- Extended visa-free transit program fuels surge in China's inbound visitors
- Chinese travel interest in Russia soars after visa-free reports
- China to extend unilateral visa-free policy for over 40 countries, with Sweden newly added
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.