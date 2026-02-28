Foreigners entering China visa-free up 49.5 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 13:39, February 28, 2026

German tourists Martha (R) and Sofie taste Tanghulu, a popular Chinese winter snack of crispy sugar-coated hawthorns, at Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China recorded 30.08 million inbound visits by foreign nationals under visa-free policies in 2025, up 49.5 percent year on year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.

