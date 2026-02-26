Chinese vice premier welcomes German enterprises to continue investing in China

Xinhua) 13:08, February 26, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with the German economic delegation accompanying German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- In Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with the German economic delegation accompanying German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his visit to China, saying that German enterprises are welcome to continue investing in China and actively engage in China-Germany economic and trade cooperation.

He, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Germany are important economic and trade partners with solid foundations, significant potential, and strong complementarity in their bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

China is advancing its high-level opening-up continuously to promote high-quality economic development, providing broad space and opportunities for China-Germany economic and trade cooperation, he added.

Relevant enterprises represented in the German delegation expressed confidence in China's economic development prospects, as well as their willingness to expand investment in China to share the development opportunities created by Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)