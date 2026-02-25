China's online transactions rise during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 10:20, February 25, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's online transactions saw a remarkable increase in both volume and value during the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Tuesday.

From Feb. 15 to 23, Chinese online payment-clearing house NetsUnion Clearing Corporation and card payment giant China UnionPay processed approximately 39.3 billion online transactions totaling 13.12 trillion yuan (about 1.9 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the PBOC.

Compared to last year's Spring Festival holiday period, the average daily number of transactions rose by 37.45 percent and the average daily value of transactions by 19.26 percent.

The PBOC data also showed that in the same comparison period, the average daily value of transactions that inbound travelers made using the two platforms increased 78.1 percent in volume and 44.33 percent in value.

The Spring Festival, which is also known as Chinese New Year, fell on Feb. 17 this year. It is usually a period of vibrant consumption activities as people return home for family reunions or travel to tourist destinations to celebrate the holiday.

