VAT invoice data reflects China's robust Spring Festival holiday consumption

Xinhua) 09:17, February 25, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's State Taxation Administration released value-added tax (VAT) invoice data on Tuesday, revealing strong consumer spending during the 2026 Spring Festival holiday.

The nine-day holiday, which ended Monday, saw the average daily sales revenues of consumer-related industries increase by 13.7 percent from last year's Spring Festival holiday.

Revenue from household appliance sales rose 19 percent from the previous Spring Festival holiday, while motor vehicle charging revenue surged 163.9 percent.

The tourism market experienced robust growth this year, with tourism-related service revenue up 39.6 percent. Catering consumption also saw a significant increase of 31.2 percent.

These figures demonstrate the vitality of the consumer market, said Huang Lixin, director of the Tax Science and Research Institute at the State Taxation Administration, noting that this strong holiday performance lays a solid foundation and boosts confidence in sustaining positive economic momentum this year.

