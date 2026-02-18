Ghanaian VP celebrates Spring Festival, praises Ghana-China ties

Ghanaian Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang speaks during a gala marking the Chinese New Year in Tema, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has extended her Spring Festival greetings and praised Ghana-China relations during a gala marking the Chinese New Year.

Speaking Monday at the event held by Chinese company Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd., Opoku-Agyemang described the Year of the Horse celebration as a reminder that development is shaped not only by infrastructure but also by people, culture, and mutual respect.

"As we mark the Spring Festival, we are reminded that the relationship between China and Ghana is not new. Diplomatic relations between Ghana and China were established in 1960. Over the decades that followed, cooperation expanded beyond formal ties to everyday engagements across education, trade, and industry," the vice president noted.

The historical relationship, shaped by diplomacy, trade, technical cooperation, and the everyday interactions of people who live and work side by side today, places a responsibility on both sides, she said.

According to Opoku-Agyemang, partnerships that endure are built on clarity of purpose, mutual accountability, and the willingness to learn from what has worked and what has not, to continuously deepen future cooperation based on mutual interests and mutual respect.

She said Ghana is determined to deepen its cooperation with China through transparency, fairness, and values that align with mutual development priorities.

"May the year ahead be marked not only by goodwill and celebration but also by results we can point to, including stronger institutions, more resilient infrastructure, and shared prosperity grounded in responsibility on both sides," Opoku-Agyemang added.

The vice president also lauded Sunon Asogli for nearly two decades of contributions to Ghana's power sector, supplying a substantial share of electricity and enhancing grid reliability during periods of stress.

Wang Jinxiao, chairman of Sunon Asogli, commended the Ghanaian government for creating an enabling investment environment and the support that has helped the company to continue operating in the country.

Wang also announced the company's plans to expand into renewable energy, including solar and wind projects, and to introduce electric vehicles to support Ghana's energy transition agenda.

A Ghanaian traditional dance performance is staged during a gala marking the Chinese New Year in Tema, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

A face-changing show is staged during a gala marking the Chinese New Year in Tema, Greater Accra Region, Ghana, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

