Chinese spy thriller "Scare Out" released in Australia

Xinhua) 13:55, February 18, 2026

Audiences walk past a board of "Scare Out" at a cinema in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026. Chinese spy thriller "Scare Out" was released in Australia Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

