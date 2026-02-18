Home>>
Chinese spy thriller "Scare Out" released in Australia
(Xinhua) 13:55, February 18, 2026
Audiences walk past a board of "Scare Out" at a cinema in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026. Chinese spy thriller "Scare Out" was released in Australia Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Audiences pose for a photo in front of a board of "Scare Out" at a cinema in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026. Chinese spy thriller "Scare Out" was released in Australia Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Audiences walk past a poster of "Scare Out" at a cinema in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 17, 2026. Chinese spy thriller "Scare Out" was released in Australia Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
