Cultural convergence behind a Chinese name

People's Daily Online) 13:25, February 11, 2026

She is Amy in "Gone Girl" and Jane Bennet in "Pride and Prejudice"—the British actress Rosamund Pike, winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award for Best Actress nominee.

She is also a Chinese-language enthusiast who has repeatedly gone viral for her fluent use of Chinese idioms.

On the streets of London, when passersby call out her Chinese name "Pei Chunhua" (裴淳华), she turns back with a smile.

Recently, Pike visited China to take part in a series of cultural exchange activities, greeting Chinese netizens in Chinese with wishes of "success at the gallop" in the Year of the Horse.

Explaining her Chinese name, she said that "Pei" echoes the pronunciation of her English surname Pike, "Chun" reflects the honesty and sincerity she values, and "Hua" symbolizes both floral beauty and China itself.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)