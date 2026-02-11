Cultural convergence behind a Chinese name
She is Amy in "Gone Girl" and Jane Bennet in "Pride and Prejudice"—the British actress Rosamund Pike, winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award for Best Actress nominee.
She is also a Chinese-language enthusiast who has repeatedly gone viral for her fluent use of Chinese idioms.
On the streets of London, when passersby call out her Chinese name "Pei Chunhua" (裴淳华), she turns back with a smile.
Recently, Pike visited China to take part in a series of cultural exchange activities, greeting Chinese netizens in Chinese with wishes of "success at the gallop" in the Year of the Horse.
Explaining her Chinese name, she said that "Pei" echoes the pronunciation of her English surname Pike, "Chun" reflects the honesty and sincerity she values, and "Hua" symbolizes both floral beauty and China itself.
Photos
Related Stories
- Understanding the ‘deeper meaning’ of China’s mega market through ‘Zootopia 2’
- Animated films lead China's cinema boom in 2025
- Full-cycle film production ecosystem thrives at China Movie Metropolis in Qingdao
- Crunching the China-US economic and trade math for ‘Zootopia 2’
- Dream Avenue of Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers opens to public in SE China's Xiamen
- Renowned actor Zu Feng says storytelling key for Chinese films to connect with world
- International film festival in north China to screen movies from 25 countries, regions
- China's first 8K space-filmed movie set for September premiere
- In pics: photocall of "Fung Lam Fo Saan (Sons of the Neon Night)" in Cannes
- "The Dumpling Queen" leads China's May Day box office
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.