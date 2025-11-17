Dream Avenue of Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers opens to public in SE China's Xiamen

Xinhua) 13:52, November 17, 2025

A girl poses for a photo at the Dream Avenue of the Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 16, 2025. The avenue opened to public on Sunday. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

