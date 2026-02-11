Wang Peixuan sets China's best Olympic result in women's singles luge

Wang Peixuan of China prepares for a run during the luge women's singles event at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Peixuan delivered the country's best-ever Olympic performance in the women's singles luge with a 21st-place finish at the Milan-Cortina Games here on Tuesday.

Wang posted a total time of two minutes 42.631 seconds after three runs, finishing just one place shy of qualifying for the fourth and final run.

"I made some mistakes at the start in the third run, which was a bit disappointing," Wang said. "But the rest of the run, including how I handled the curves, was quite good."

Wang in action during the luge women's singles run 2, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Wang began her athletic career as a javelin thrower at the age of 11 before being selected into China's national women's luge training program when she was 15. She made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, where she finished 29th.

"The luge is extremely fast, and it requires strong mental toughness and quick reactions. I really enjoy this sport," she said. "I have improved my emotional control with a calmer mindset under pressure as a veteran in the team. I will focus on the upcoming team relay event."

The team relay competition will be held on Thursday.

