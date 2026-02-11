Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics: downhill race of alpine skiing women's team combined
Jacqueline Wiles of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States reacts after the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Keely Cashman of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Ariane Raedler of Austria reacts after the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Jasmine Flury of Switzerland competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Ariane Raedler of Austria reacts after the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Breezy Johnson of the United States reacts after the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Corinne Suter of Switzerland competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Jacqueline Wiles of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Laura Pirovano of Italy reacts after the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Ariane Raedler of Austria competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Laura Pirovano of Italy reacts after the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Laura Pirovano of Italy competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Laura Pirovano of Italy competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Ariane Raedler of Austria competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Breezy Johnson of the United States competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Laura Pirovano of Italy competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Laura Pirovano of Italy competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Ariane Raedler of Austria competes during the downhill race of the alpine skiing women's team combined at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
