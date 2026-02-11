Global impact of Chinese scientific journals is on the rise: report

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Tuesday report on journal impact has given 76 Chinese scientific journals top global rankings.

Released by the China Association for Science and Technology, the World Journal Clout Index (WJCI) of Scientific and Technological Periodicals (2025) places these 76 journals in the top 5 percent globally within their disciplines, indicating a steady rise in the international influence of Chinese sci-tech journals.

The 2025 index includes 1,906 Chinese sci-tech journals -- an increase of 480 from the 2020 edition. These 1,906 journals have an average WJCI index that ranks seventh globally, which is five places higher than in 2020.

Progress is also evident in the index's disciplinary rankings. According to the report, Chinese journals show a strong performance across 31 disciplines, including geology and engineering, with more than 10 journals in each ranking placing within the top 50 percent.

The WJCI report has been released annually since 2020.

