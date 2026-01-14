China to launch top-tier international science journal

Xinhua) 09:59, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Vita, a top-tier international journal in life sciences and biomedicine led by China, is set to launch in spring 2026, Westlake University said on Saturday.

Derived from the Latin word for "life," the name Vita aptly reflects the journal's disciplinary focus while conveying an inclusive and borderless academic vision, said Li Dangsheng, editor-in-chief of the journal.

Preparations for Vita are now advancing steadily. An international serial number has been secured, an expert advisory committee comprising nearly 100 distinguished scientists from around the world has been established, and the first set of original research articles is now in final review. These articles will go live in the first quarter of 2026, with the print edition to follow in June of the same year.

The creation of Vita responds to a pressing need in China's scientific advancement. Despite the country's rise as a global leader in life sciences research over the past decade, the development of high-quality domestic journals has not kept pace.

"Therefore, establishing a world-class scientific journal led by China and recognized internationally is not only necessary but urgent," said Shi Yigong, president of Westlake University.

Vita will build a professional editorial team committed to upholding rigorous academic standards, thereby ensuring the innovativeness and credibility of the research it publishes.

The journal is co-founded by Higher Education Press and Westlake University, in partnership with the Life Science Open Alliance.

